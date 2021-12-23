A DESIGN firm has been selected to lead work on a skate park project in Clacton.
Tendring Council has appointed Jupiter Play to create a detailed masterplan and proposals for the wider site, in Vista Road, close to Clacton Leisure Centre.
The authority has already committed £250,000 to the project as part of its Back to Business programme Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the scheme was important for residents.
“We have a very engaged working group, made up of local people who use the facility, who have had excellent input into the project – and I hope this continues now with the appointment of a specialist design firm,” he said.
“The skate park is an important community facility, which we own and are investing in accordingly.
"We want to make sure whatever comes of the masterplan is a suitable, long-term proposition for that and the wider area.
“Together with other projects in the vicinity – the Clacton Leisure Centre revamp, 3G pitch scheme and the nearby school’s project – we are turning this area into a real hub for people to use to keep well and active, as part of our Back to Business initiative.”
