HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

Frederick Sidney Munson

On 8th December Fred aged 83 years, passed joyfully into the presence of his Lord at home in Walton-on-the-Naze. Much loved Husband of June and a dear Brother and Brother-in-Law. Funeral service on Tuesday 4th January at Kirby-le-Soken Evangelical Church at 12 noon followed by cremation at Weeley. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Fred may be sent to Stand By Me c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Patricia Mary Carr

10th December 1924 to 9th December 2021 A much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. We will all miss you. The funeral will be held at St James Church Brightlingsea on 7th January 2022 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Enquiries to John J Smith Funeral Service, 1a Tower Street, Brightlingsea CO7 0AL. Tel: 01206 308400

Marjorie Jill Ambrose

On December 2nd, Sally Ambrose sadly passed away at Cheviot Nursing Home at the age of 88. She lived happily at her flat in Greyfriars Court until the last few months of her life. She was a kind and humorous mother to Alan and David and mother-in-law to Tanya. She was very fond of, and we are especially grateful to, Dr M Quayyum of East Hill Surgery and the carers from Balkerne Gardens Trust and Cheviot Nursing Home who supported her kindly and professionally in her later years. A private funeral service will be held due to Covid. A memorial lunch is planned near her birthday in late June. Please get in touch to receive an invitation. Alan Ambrose alan.ambrose@anagram.net

James Barnabas Wild

Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 1st December 2021, aged 81 years. A devoted Husband, Dad and Grandpa who will be deeply missed by many. Funeral service to take place at St. Michael's Church, Thorpe le Soken on Thursday 30th December at 11.00am, followed by a burial in St. Mary Magdalen Churchyard, Thorrington. Family flowers only, donations in memory of James may be made payable to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust or Thorpe le Soken PCC (St. Michael's Church) and sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG or at www.hunnaball.co.uk

Josephine Murrison (Née Fairhead)

Passed away peacefully in Ipswich Hospital on Sunday 12th December 2021, aged 88. A much loved Wife, Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grannie who will be sadly missed by all. Service of Thanksgiving to be held at St James Church Nayland at 12:30 on Friday 31st December. Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Helena Hospice. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, Mersea Road, Colchester 01206 760049

Diane Coe (Née Willingham)

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 20th November 2021 aged 68. Loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mum, Grandma and friend to everyone. Funeral service to took place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 21st December 2021. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society or British Heart Foundation can be given via www.freedomfunerals Please click on donations tab.

David John Robinson

Passed away peacefully in St Helena Hospice on 27 November 2021 aged 74 years. Much loved Husband of Pat, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 7th January 2022 at 11.45 am. For those unable to attend, there will be a webcast available. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, may be made payable to either Guide Dogs or St Helena Hospice and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Stanway, CO3 0LX, or alternatively they may be sent via David's online Much Loved page: davidjohnrobinson.muchloved.com

Sheila Pearl Sansom (Nee Woodroffe)

Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 1st December 2021. Beloved Wife of Peter, Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St James the Great Church Thursday 6th January 2022 at 11.30am, followed by Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to St. James the Great Church, Colchester or M.D.S Patient Support at Kings College Hospital.

Ian Robert Fisher

Passed away in Springfields Nursing Home on 26th November 2021 Aged 76 years Beloved husband to the late Christine, much loved brother to the late Trudy (Jean), and a dear cousin who will be greatly missed. Deepest thanks for the wonderful care by all the staff at Springfields. Funeral Service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 17th January 2022 at 2.45pm No flowers, but donations for R.N.L.I can be made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved or sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 98 The Commons, CO3 4NW

John Allan Gray

Late of Wellhouse Farm, West Mersea Sadly passed away on the 23rd November at Foxburrow Grange. Loving and loved Husband of Jean. Devoted Dad to Jenny and Stuart. Adored Granddad to Amos, Joby, and Phillipa Private Funeral Thanksgiving Service of John's life to be arranged. Donations, if desired to Dementia UK via www.hunnaball.co.uk or may be sent to J.K May Funeral Services, Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea CO5 8JE Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Foxburrow Grange for making his last week's comfortable.

Christine Blowers

Passed away peacefully on 8th December 2021 aged 95 years. A beloved Wife, Mum, Nanny and Great Nanny who will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 13th January at 12:30pm.

Jennie Rose Winter

Loving Wife of Christopher, Vice President of Halstead History Society, Jennie passed away peacefully at home on 7th December 2021. Funeral held on Tuesday 21st December

Patrick John Biscoe

01/11/1935 - 29/11/2021 Passed away peacefully at Woodboro Care Home. Much loved partner to Beryl and husband to the late Isabel. Father to Tim and Jane. Funeral Service to be held at Weeley Crematorium on the 7th of January 2022 at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired in memory of Patrick directly to Alzheimer's Research UK or in the Donation Box provided at the service.

June May Donaldson

Passed away peacefully 23rd November 2021 aged 91 years. Loving Mum, Nana and Great Nana. Burial service took place at Colchester Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 22nd December. Donations in memory of June payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Diane Mary Turner

Sadly passed away on November 10th 2021. Aged 77 years. Much loved wife to Malcolm, Mum to Sara and Anna and Grandma to Lola and Roxy. She will be sadly missed by her family and all that knew her. Funeral Service took place at Wimpole Road Chapel on Monday 20th December. Donations, if desired, in Diane's memory to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o Kemble, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex CO9 9AZ