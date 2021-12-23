IN recent days murmurs from Downing Street have hinted Boris Johnson could move to impose sterner restrictions once again after Christmas.

The revelations have started to circulate after the outbreak of the more transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant and could result in a two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

For some double and triple-vaccinated Gazette readers, however, the prospect of yet again being confined to them homes has not gone down well.

Jackie Hazelwood, from Colchester, believes it is time for everyone to accept coronavirus has become a disease which we need to operate alongside.

She said: “This is going to keep mutating, everyone knows now what they need to do to keep safe.

“If you want to isolate at home, that is fine, but we have to get on with our lives now and learn to live with it.

“Keep closing businesses and locking people away is doing far more damage to people’s lives and mental health than Covid-19.”

Agreeing, Jenny Williams, from Colchester, said it was time for the Government to stop bailing out businesses and instead send the money to frontline workers.

She added: “I am so fed-up of this now, Covid-19 is not going away. Instead of paying out millions in furlough, give the money to the NHS so they can cope.”

Harry Wilton, of Colchester, said: “Honestly what is the point of a 2 week lockdown other than make already depressed and angry people more so?”

Sara O’Sullivan, of Colchester, said: “Pointless exercise. You can’t lockdown every time a new variant arrives. We need to learn to live with it and get on with our lives. Same as we have for flu.”

Fellow Colchester resident Tracey Luff-Johnson, on the other hand, believes the dedicated workers on the frontline would benefit from another lockdown.

She said: “The poor folks manning the front lines are already exhausted yet they keep going for us.

“If a circuit breaker is what it takes to get this under control, then do it - we owe them big time.”

Dawn Harrison says she has already started taking more precautions and even opted against attending events to ensure she can spend the festive week with loved ones.

She said: “No one of us is the same and we won’t all agree but I have been staying home where possible - seeing my family for Christmas is more important.

“I think it’s now a matter of people making wise choices for themselves.”