A LIVE animal education show that teaches families about all types of animals past and present is coming to town.

Animal Guyz is bringing their services to the West Cliff theatre in Clacton, to showcase animals in a matinee performance.

The Animal Guyz decided in 2020 that they would commit to delivering something that would educate all attendants, without having live animals.

Craig Crowton, Animal Guyz founder said: “It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals.

“It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

Audiences will be introduced to an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a wolf, a shark, gorillas and more.

The Animal Guyz presentation style will be revealed at the show itself, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as part of the event.

Mr Crowton added: “Our aim to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals.

“We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now, to book your place click here.