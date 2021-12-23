OPERATIONS to tackle drugs supply in north Essex have seen more than 200 years in jail sentences handed down to 50 convicted dealers this year.

The Operation Raptor North team target county lines - illicit plots to run drugs from cities into surrounding areas - and dealers in areas including Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Maldon and Witham.

Essex Police said the team has secured a total of 212.5 years in prison sentences across 2021, averaging out at a prison sentence of more than four years for each offender.

Among those sentenced over the past week as the team topped the 200-year mark were Rueben Jacobs and Corey Lewis.

Jacobs was snared after officers entered a property in Barley Court, Wivenhoe, in May last year.

The property had a closure order imposed upon it, but officers found 32-year-old Jacobs lying on a mattress on the floor of the living room.

Around him was a large amount of cash found in a bag, a wallet and in clothing as well as notes relating to drug dealing and a number of phones which contained hundreds of messages advertising the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

Jacobs, of Grantham Gardens, Romford, was charged two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

He was convicted of all three charges and sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Lewis was caught after being arrested in Nelson Road, Stanway, while driving an Audi A4. When stopped, he was found to have two bags of cannabis and more than £3,000 with him.

However, officers were then able to link him to a known drug line operating in Colchester and he was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Lewis, 26, of Andrew Marvell House, in London, admitted both charges and was sentenced to four years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 14.

As part of an investigation into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Clacton, Liam Hughes was arrested in January 2021.

He was part of a drug line which regularly advertised ‘both’ and ‘three for £25’, which are well-known to refer to crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers raided Hughes’ home in London, seizing more than £15,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin from his wardrobe as well as documents relating to drug dealing and designer clothes

Hughes, 32, of St Mark’s Rise, in London, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

In February at Chelmsford Crown Court, Hughes admitted both charges and was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

Jace Ennis was arrested in January as part of an investigation into a county line operating in Clacton. When officers executed a warrant at Ennis’ home, in Queens Way, Ipswich, officers recovered more than £45,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin which was hidden in his toilet tank.

A substantial amount of high-end clothing was also seized.

Ennis, 34, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class B drugs. He was sentenced to five years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court in April.