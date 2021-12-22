A HEALTH expert says she is “really worried” about the fact hundreds of thousands of people are still yet to have their booster vaccines.

Lisa Nobes, chief nursing officer for Suffolk and north east Essex, is leading an ambitious drive to jab majority of her patch by the end of December.

People are eligible for their booster vaccination if they are 18 years or older and if there has been a three-month window since their second dose of a vaccine.

Despite their being plenty of provisions and walk-in facilities in place to cope with any surge in demand, more than 190,000 people have not had their boosters.

On the other hand, however, more than half a million residents in the Suffolk and north east Essex jurisdiction have stepped forward to have the latest vaccine.

Lisa said: “We still have over 190,000 people still to boost and we want to get those done before the end of the year so people have a better immunity against Omicron.

“Some of our clinics have been very busy but they are starting to peter off which is starting to worry us a little - we have a lot of clinics open but have empty slots.

“So, I am really worried people are not coming forward for their booster because they are worried about the side effects.

“There are still a few days before Christmas and most side effects are very short-term so you can still get your booster and be fine for Christmas.”

Lisa has now said everyone has a responsibility to ensure their family members and neighbours are encouraged to get vaccinated.

She said: “We really, really all need to pull together to make sure our neighbours, friends, relatives that are due a booster are encouraged to do so.

“We all need to collectively take some responsibility and encourage that person who may be hesitant to come forward if they are eligible.

“All of our nurses, doctors, volunteers who are working additional hours are ready to vaccinate and it is important that eligible people come forward for their vaccination.

To find out more information about available clinics in your visit sneevaccine.org.uk.