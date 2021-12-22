SOUTHEND'S top fun park Adventure Island is preparing to officially unveil new rides as part of a million pound deal.

Screature has replaced Vortex at the seafront attraction and is set to get visitors in a spin as soon as it opens officially.

Very first Screature ride featuring Marc the MD with his long suffering wife Jo! pic.twitter.com/EA7Asq00WR — Philip Miller MBE (@PhilipMillerMBE) December 22, 2021

Philip Miller MBE owner of the park said the new ride is part of a million pound deal with more improvements thanks to Tivoli MFG ltd which is the last major ride manufactures still left in the UK based in Canterbury.

He said: "My intention was to talk about a refurbishment price for the Claw ride that Tivoli made for us twenty one years ago. Obviously post covid we had no idea how things were going to pan out this year with the dreaded bug and being subject to the whims of Boris.

Happy Christmas from Adventure island🎄introducing the Screature! pic.twitter.com/TzBrac8fmR — Philip Miller MBE (@PhilipMillerMBE) December 21, 2021

"I did not want to over commit at all. It just so happens my friend and the owner showed me the Screature ride, one he had built ready for shipping to the USA, and I sort of fell in love with it.

"Anyway about a million quid’s worth of debt later we shook hands on a total refurbishment for the Claw and a brand new ride! Good job I have an accommodating bank in Barclays.

"I took my youngest daughter Hannah with me as our intention was to drive on to Margate as it was the reopening of Dreamland amusement park that particular day.

"I bought a rather nice shirt from an interesting retro shop called Rat Race so it turned out to be quite a good shopping day all in all and to crown it all popped into Canterbury Cathedral for Evening song on the way home."

Matt Dent, Labour councillor for Kursaal said it shows confidence visitors will be returning to the seafront.

He said: "Any investment in the seafront, leisure and tourism offering is always welcome and especially at a time when there's nervousness about going out.

"It shows confidence in the sector from investors but also from the park that people will come back and we will get the crowds of visitors back here in Southend."