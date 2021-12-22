A LOVELY Christmas competition to showcase the skills of young artists has taken place.
Children at St Osyth primary school have been getting festive by participating in a colouring competition to design a doormat.
Property developer City & Country invited key stage one and two pupils to design a Christmas-themed doormat, with a winner and runner up selected from each group.
The winning designs will be display at the entrances to the show home and sales suite at St Osyth priory.
Annalie, 7, was the winner of the Key Stage one award and Isaac, 5, was runner up. The winning entry for key stage two was designed by Harley, 10, with Safiya, 10, as the runner up.
Jennifer Rhodes-Finch, head of marketing at City & Country said: “Bravo to Harley, Annalie, Isaac and Safiya, and a big thank you to all of the pupils that took part in our competition.”
The winners were invited to St Osyth priory on Friday, December 17 to be presented with their printed doormats.
Annalie was given the honour of laying a copy of her Christmas doormat in the entrance to the show home, while Harley placed his in the sales suite.
