PLANS for 30 start-up business units in Ardleigh have been given the green light.

RVL Properties Ltd submitted blueprints to build a flexible-use development at Systematic Business Park on Old Ipswich Road.

Tendring Council has now approved the plans, which include 8,705sq metres of space, comprising office, light and general industrial and storage and distribution usage.

Each unit would be flexible in terms of space and usage, depending on the new business needs, and include a mezzanine floor.

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business, said the start-up units would have good transport links to the A12 and A120, and would create jobs and economic growth.

“Developments such as this, provided they are done in accordance with our planning policies, are welcome to the district to support our growing local economy,” she said.

“While we are already funding a range of business support for start-ups, having that physical space from which to operate is also important and identified as a key part of our economic growth,” she said.

Ardleigh Parish Council had objected to the plans due to its scale and impact, and said there was not enough demand for the units.

Under the terms of the planning permission the developer must provide a free shuttle service between the site and the nearest bus stop and Colchester Park and Ride, to reduce car reliance.