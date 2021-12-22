A MAN from Kirby Cross has been ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a police officer.

Jamie Keenan, 40, of Thorpe Road, admitted a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker when he appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he assaulted officer Howard Bradley in Hatley Road, Finsbury Park, London, on September 10.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer.