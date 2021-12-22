A SPECIFIC food packaging will soon be able to be recycled in even more parts of Tendring following the installation of six new recycling banks.

Tetra Pak, produced by a Swedish-Swiss company, is used for products such as juice cartons and Pringles tubes.

Due to being made up of paper, plastic and aluminium, it requires specialist processing in order to be recycled.

In a bid to facilitate this, Tendring Council is funding six new banks to allow residents to responsibly dispose of the material.

The additional Tetra Pak bins are located at Alresford Parish Council, Bradfield Parish Council, Brightlingsea Co-Op and Great Bentley Cricket Pavilion.

They can also be found in Barrack Lane, Harwich and station car park, in Walton, in addition to existing sites at Morrisons stores in Centenary Way, Clacton, and Europa Way, Parkeston; and Manningtree Co-Op and Brightlingsea Community Centre.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said: “We know people are looking at ways to do more to help the environment.

“So, putting in place measures such as this, makes it easier for people to recycle commonly used products, will help with that.

“So, please do come and use these sites – their locations means it is easy to tie in with other trips too so you’re not adding to your carbon footprint.”

“Recycling is but one way to help the environment, though, and we would also encourage people to think about how they can reduce and re-use products too.”

Mr Talbot added that due to the specialist nature of the material it was not feasible to make this part of a kerbside collection – but that by introducing the new banks it should reduce contamination of other recycled waste.