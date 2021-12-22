A DEVELOPER has revealed two new tenants which will be opening stores at a £60 million retail park.

Churchmanor Estates oversaw the construction of the impressive Stane Park, located just off the Western Bypass near Tollgate, which opened in October after works began in September 2020.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the construction ploughed-on rapidly and the almost seven hectare site is now open to shoppers.

The developer has now announced bakery giant Greggs and food expert Cook will be opening their own stores at the site.

These two tenants will be taking space in the kiosk units in the centre of the park, joining Aldi and B&Q along with M&S Food Hall next year.

Both Cook and Greggs are expected to open in March 2022 as the ambitious Stane Park continues to attract big name brands.

For Cook, it is its first retail park tenancy in the country.

Matt Cloke, development director at Churchmanor said “We are very pleased to be welcoming both Cook and Greggs to Stane Retail Park in 2022.

“Both are well loved brands who will complement and expand the range of shops and facilities on offer to Colchester residents.

“In particular, we are especially pleased Cook has chosen Stane Retail Park to be their first retail park location in the UK.”

The site is expected to bring about 300 jobs to the area and the newly-unveiled brands join the three flagship brands already underway to anchor the site.

B&Q moved into a brand new purpose-built unit on site from its from its former Colchester home in Lightship Way, Hythe, in October.

Aldi also moved its London Road store to the retail park, while M&S Foodhall became the first food only store from the brand in Colchester.

The surrounding area of Stane Park has seen a considerable amount of development in recent years, including the Sainsbury’s supermarket next door, which was permitted in 2010.

Work also commenced on the Wyvern Farm housing estate in 2015 and, one year later, the Stane Leisure Park development, which is now home to Nando's, KFC and Starbucks, got underway.