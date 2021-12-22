A GRANDDAUGHTER wants to celebrate someone special who recently passed away.
Amy Simson is making the request on behalf of her grandfather, Bill Gow, who passed away from dementia on December 5.
Ms Simson would like to give her grandfather a proper send off, by organising one of his favourite hobbies, a motorcycle ride.
Mr Gow was the Clacton poppy appeal organiser for more than 25 years and raced bikes in his earlier years.
The ride will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Bikers will leave St Andrew’s Road at 13:30 and travel to Weeley Crematorium.
If you would like to participate, click here to register your interest.
