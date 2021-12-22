A CLACTON estate agents has raised £750 for the Salvation Army's charitable work with the most vulnerable at Christmas.
Steve Thickbroom, partner at Blake and Thickbroom, in Station Road, presented a cheque to Major Barrie Sampson, from the Clacton Citadel, following the firm's fundraising efforts.
For every new property listed for sale with Black and Thickbroom for almost two months, £25 was donated to the Salvation Army and it also ran other initiatives.
Kind-hearted residents were also invited to get involved by filling a carrier bag with items such as chocolates, Christmas cake, fancy biscuits, jam to be donated to those who would otherwise have gone without this Christmas.
Mr Thickbroom said: "The money will go towards all the great projects that the Salvation Army organise this time of year, to help so many people in the local community.
"We would like to thank all the clients who supported our campaign and chose us to place their property on the market at this uncertain time of year."
"As a local family run business, we are proud to give something back to the community of Clacton."
To donate towards the Salvation Army, go to salvationarmy.org.uk.
