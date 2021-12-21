THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 120 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 23,340 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 21 (Tuesday), up from 23,220 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Tendring now stands at 15,840 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 17,348.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 89,022 over the period, to 11,542,143.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 627 people had died in the area by December 21 (Tuesday) – up from 625 on Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 14,884 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,583 people had received both jabs by December 20 (Monday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.