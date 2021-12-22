A FUNDRAISING campaign was launched after callous pickpockets stole £800 from a great-grandmother while she was Christmas shopping.

Brenda Webber, 86, of St Osyth, was in Clacton when she withdrew the cash, intended for Christmas presents for her family.

Daughter Paula Dowell said her mother was targeted while in Poundland, in Pier Avenue, on Friday.

She said: “My mum went to Clacton for the first time in months.

“She’s 86 years old, walks very slowly with a mobility aid and I guess a natural victim to a thief.

“She’s stayed away from town not just because of Covid, but it’s genuinely to much for her now.

“But she was adamant she wanted to go out to withdraw £800 from Lloyds bank for Christmas presents for family and see her into the new year."

The woman followed her from the bank to Savers and then to Poundland.

“We are now aware that a woman was around the bank watching for a victim," Paula added.

“My mum had put her money in a coat pocket with a zip and this must have been seen by the thief.

“The woman followed her and, as seen on CCTV, brushed past her and opened the zip and lifted the money from her pocket.

“My mum did not know a thing until she continued to shop and went to pay.

“To try to explain how much this has upset her and made her feel is heartbreaking.”

Paula launched a fundraising page on the Go Fund Me website and generous residents have already raised more than £900 to replace the cash that had been stolen.

“It’s not even really so much about the money,” she said.

“It’s trying to show to my mum that there really are many kind people out there who care.

“Thank you to everybody who sent a message or donated.

“Our worry is my mum won’t ever go into shops again.

“These people do not understand the damage they do is more than financial to the very elderly.

“We are all beyond devastated that this can happen.

“I just pray this thief is stopped because the elderly are clearly her victims.”

The suspect has been described as a small Asian woman, aged about 30, and was wearing a long black coat and a silver hat and grey scarf.

Witnesses are urged to call the police on 101.

To donate, go to gf.me/v/c/gfm/my-poor-mum-robbed-in-clacton-of-800.