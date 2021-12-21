A VIETNAMESE hotel manager turned nail technician has revealed how she moved 6,000 miles across the world to open her own town centre salon.

Ella Slaughter, 34, lives with her husband Michael and their daughters in Abbey Field, Colchester, having moved to England permanently in 2019.

The mother-of-two previously worked in five-star hotels and owned a bar in Vietnam, having studied hotel and business management in Switzerland.

In order to get on to that course, however, well-travelled Ella first had to learn English in Cambridge, which followed her studies in Taiwan.

After deciding to call time on her hospitality career in order to spend more time with her family, she decided to open Ella’s Nail House, in Trinity Street.

“When I came back to England I wanted to do something different because I have a family and small children now and I can’t work in hotels anymore,” she said.

“That’s why I learnt how to do nails, so I could open my own business - I owned a bar in Da Nang so taking the leap to start a business wasn’t something new to me.

“I had planned to open in 2020 but had to delay due to coronavirus, but I then decided this was the year to go for it.”

Ella’s Nail House boasts high quality products, 2,000 different gel colours from well-known brands, nail extensions, manicures, pedicures and much more.

The venue can also host group parties for specific celebrations and during the summer will serve cocktails and wines to its customers, in addition to free soft drinks.

Ella, who is excited for her new venture, added: “We look after our customers, their satisfaction is our first priority and I am glad all our customers are happy and return.

“We try to keep our staff and customers safe and so have Covid tests every morning before we come into the salon and wear masks and wash our hands all the time.

“I am proud to say that my salon is different to others in Colchester – we provide a five-star service and make sure every customer is happy when they leave.”

To find out more, about Ella’s Nail House visit facebook.com/EllasNailHouse.