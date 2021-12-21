GENEROUS students at a school in Clacton have been spreading seasonal cheer through their annual Christmas present appeal.

Clacton County High School students and their families kindly donated gifts and essential items for the residents of the Holly Court sheltered housing scheme in Old Road, which is operated by Anchor Housing.

The initiative was set up eleven years ago and has helped the students focus on the idea of caring and thinking of others at Christmas.

The school said the response to the appeal this year has been humbling, and organisers were overwhelmed by the number of items that have been received, accompanied by generous online donations totalling £200.

Almost 100 special Clacton County High School Christmas tote bags were filled and arranged around the school tree ready for delivery.

Last week the residents of Holly Court, each received an early present.

Anchor Housing said the residents were astounded by the kindness and generosity of our students and their families.

In addition, the school's Year 9 Broader Curriculum Community Charity group sent a Christmas card, with a special message from all the students and staff at the school, in Walton Road, to each of the Holly Court residents.

Anchor Housing Manager, Ela Crabtree-Soanes, was full of praise for everyone who helped.

She said: "The generosity and thoughtfulness of the students at Clacton County High School has once again amazed us all.

"You make so many people happy at Christmas time each year.

"For some of our residents this is the only Christmas present they receive. Thank you all so much."

Holly Court Appeal coordinator and media studies teacher Alex Macleod thanked all those who donated to the worthy cause.

She said: "We have had an overwhelming response from our wonderful students and their families.

"This has been another bumper year, thank you to all our parents, students and staff who contributed to make this wonderful and kind gesture possible.

"We have already received some lovely Christmas cards from the residents which are heart warming to read; the gratitude from the residents themselves makes the appeal even more relevant.”