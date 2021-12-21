A GROUP of brave supporters took a charity dip to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease patients.

On Sunday, December 19 the group took the dip in Frinton’s North Sea and more than £2500 has been raised so far.

Over 50 people came to the event including individuals from Frinton swimmers and members of Lambert Chapman accountants.

The group celebrated the event afterwards with a gathering where they enjoyed mulled wine and minced pies.

Although the weather was not the best as it was a cold and foggy morning, Anne Lipscomb, one of the event’s leaders emphasised why it was so important.

She said: “We run a small group called the Colchester and North Essex group, part of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, focussed on looking after people with the disease.

“There is not a lot on the medical front that can be done to help them, so we support them in other ways like reflexology massages and helping with their gardening.

“This is the second holiday dip we have done, last year we only had six people at the event because of restrictions, so it was a bit of an experiment.

“We hope to make this an annual December event and this year was a great way to kick that off.”

