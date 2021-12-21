A radio producer says his body does not work after he caught Covid.
John Jenkins, 21, from Southend says he cannot breathe and he's also urging others to get the Covid vaccinations.
He took to Facebook to tell people about how he's feeling in a video.
He's almost struggling to speak and breathless during the recording.
He said: "I tested positive yesterday and wanted to let you know what it's like, I am 21, healthy. I am asthmatic but otherwise fit. It's just wiped me out, I can't breathe.
"My body just does not work, I dont know how long its going to stay like this. If I go to the toilet it takes me about half an hours to recover. My mind is working, but everything I want to do or say just cant connect it with my body.
"It just doesn't work, so whether you've had one, two or three vaccinations, I've had two, just go and get your jab. It's really important and for those of you saying it's mild - it's really not."
