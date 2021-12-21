A CRAZED touring show which has enthralled audiences across the world for the last quarter of a decade will swing into Colchester next year.
The Circus of Horrors is a shocking and heavy metal take on traditional circus performances which has been operating for 25 years.
Since tight-rope-walking its way into the popular cultural landscape its almighty cast has become a West End and worldwide success.
The self-dubbed “circus like no other” has also previously stormed into the finals of television competition Britain’s Got Talent.
The thrilling band of performers’ newest show, entitled The Witch, will take place at Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, in March, and will celebrate its 25th anniversary.
As has come to be expected from the group's outrageous stunts, there will be a host of edge-of-your-seat acrobatics set against a soundtrack of rock and roll music.
There will also be elements of burlesque and audiences are warned that some nudity and adult language may be present during the show.
Circus of Horrors, which is strictly for over 16s only, will take place on March 25 and start at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm.
Tickets start at £24 and can be purchased now by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/the-circus-of-horrors.
