A FAMOUS special forces veteran and former bodyguard to the stars who is now regularly seen on our television screens is coming to Colchester.
Mark Billy Billingham MBE, a former SAS Sergeant Major Class 1 and sniper, will appear at Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, next year.
He is best known as an instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, which sees recruits put through their paces as they try to pass the SAS selection course.
After leaving the British Army Mark became a bodyguard for several high-profile figures, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Sir Michael Caine and Tom Cruise.
An Audience with Mark Billy Billingham will be hosted and produced by endurance running world record breaker Mark Llewhellin.
During the event he will answer questions and tell stories of his time in the special forces and talk about the popular television series in which he stars.
Following the show lucky fans will also be given the opportunity to meet with Mark and have photos with him.
Tickets for the event, which will take place on March 5 from 7.30pm, cost £23.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk/event/mark-billy-billingham.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment