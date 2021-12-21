CHILDREN, councillors and environmental campaigners joined forces to plant 150 trees in Lawford.
Pupils from Highfield Primary School joined councillors Alan Coley, Val Guglielmi, Carlo Guglielmi and local residents at Owl’s Flight Dell in Lawford Dale to plant trees provided by the Woodland Trust.
This event was organised by PACE Manningtree – a group which aims is to encourage community actions to improve the environment and tackle climate change.
Caroline Hall, from PACE, said “It is an ideal spot to plant native trees and shrubs which will provide the perfect conditions for increasing local biodiversity.
“Insect populations, which are in massive decline due to habitat loss, will be the first to benefit, and will in turn provide food for birds and other wildlife.
“The children planted several trees each with great enthusiasm, and can look forward to walking through a woodland area when they are my age. The trees will also help to reduce future levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”
Mr Coley said: “This is another positive initiative by PACE, which is leading the way locally in developing positive and constructive projects in the battle against Climate Change.
“My thanks go to the PACE Group for their continued drive and commitment. “
