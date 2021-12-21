GREEN-FINGERED students with special needs have been given their first taste of employment after working for their college’s new gardening business.

Market Field School and College, in Elmstead Market, has just launched Market Field Grows, a charitable programme which gives pupils a chance to earn a wage.

The institution’s latest initiative is part of headteacher Gary Smith’s dream of ensuring all young people have access to paying jobs after leaving education.

The crew of seven’s first job saw them plant trees on behalf of the Big Green Internet, an organisation which works with farmers and land owners.

Following their first hard but enjoyable days of labour, the young boys have now received their very first pay cheque, much to the delight of Mr Smith.

“There was a bit of trepidation because it meant them going out into the big wide world but getting their first wage packet is massive for them,” he proudly added.

“It is not too demanding, but it is an incredibly physically challenging, so I went to the lads I know who play sport who would be robust to go out in the cold and damp.

“One of the guys they worked for said it was great having them there and that they added something and it was nice to work with people with character.”

Mr Smith has been fighting on behalf of youngsters with learning difficulties, such as those now securing gardening contracts, for 30 years.

He has long campaigned for more work opportunities for young people with additional needs and strives for his own pupils to have access to employment.

He one day hopes to open a farm to create more job opportunities for his students and is currently overseeing the building of a coffee shop with the same purpose.

Speaking about what the gardening venture achieves, Mr Smith said: “It all helps their self-esteem and learning and it shows them there is a place in the world for them.

“In 30 years this is the first time money has changed hands – it is all part of the dream and it is just amazing it is happening.”