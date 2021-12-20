COLCHESTER Army medics have been parachuted in to help accelerate the vaccine booster programme and support frontline workers.

Troops from the 16 Medical Regiment, which provides assistance to Merville Barracks’ 16 Air Assault Brigade, are again joining the fight against Covid-19.

The Colchester Garrison team will help the NHS with its huge booster drive, which Boris Johnson wants made available to as many people as possible by the new year.

The medics’ latest response to the Prime Minister’s call-to-arms comes after they were previously sent to the Falklands to offer coronavirus support earlier in the crisis.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm a small number of personnel from 16 Medical Regiment have been deployed in support to the NHS.

“This is to ensure the [frontline workers] can continue to deliver their essential life-saving services [to patients].

“We are working alongside NHS colleagues across the UK to help in the fight against Covid-19.”

It comes as Colchester recorded 1,564 cases in the seven days to December 13, up 272 cases in seven days. It gives the area an infection rate of 793.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Seven areas in Colchester have a rate of more than 800 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition to Army medics, heroic volunteers and frontline workers across Tendring have been pulling together to bolster vaccination efforts.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring workers partnered up with staff from the St James and St Osyth Surgery at Harwich International Port on the weekend.

They joined forces on what was the opening day of the site’s drive-thru vaccine centre and administered more than 1,700 vaccinations within six hours to queues of drivers.

A spokesman for St James and St Osyth Surgery said: “Thanks to Harwich international Port and Community Voluntary Services Tendring for all your help to make this happen.”

Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, visited the drive-thru booster facility in Harwich and was impressed with the smoothness of the operation.

Speaking at the vaccination site he said: “I am astonished and amazed at the atmosphere and enthusiasm here.

“The health service is managing to vaccinate up to 2,000 people each day which is four times more than we could do in Harwich before.”

He also took the opportunity to encourage other residents to arrange to receive their vaccinations in order to protect both themselves and their loved ones.

“It is very important people take this opportunity to get vaccinated so please go through your GP or book through the website, or walk-in if you want to,” he added.

“If you get the booster and then get infected with the Omicron virus you will be much less affected and you will be less likely to transmit the virus to other people.

“It will help us get on top of this virus and ensure people can see their friends and family over Christmas.”

Two more Tendring Primary Care Network Vaccine Drive-Thru events are planned for today and Wednesday.