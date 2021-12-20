FIFTEEN car parks run by Tendring Council have been recognised for their accessibility.
The car parks have had their Disabled Parking Accreditation from Disabled Motoring UK renewed.
To qualify car parks must not only have disabled parking spaces but enforce them to ensure they are not used by those not eligible, clear signage, easy access, accessible payment machines and good lighting.
Michael Talbot, the council's cabinet member responsible for parking, said the accreditation was a case of doing the right thing.
“We understand that if you are disabled then a car may be a lifeline to you; but that only works if there are suitable places to park,” he said.
“With that in mind it is important to us that anyone, disabled or otherwise, resident or visitor, can use our car parks and not have to worry about the next part of their journey.”
Find out more about the Disabled Parking Accreditation at www.dpaccreditation.org.uk.
