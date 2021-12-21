COLCHESTER Castle and Clacton’s Princes Theatre will light up green in support of the NSPCC tonight.
Landmarks across the country, including Bury Cathedral, are all supporting the charity by lighting up and turning the NSPCC’s trademark green colour.
Hundreds of people from across the UK will also take part in the charity’s Walk for Children fundraiser.
To sign up for Walk for Children, and for more information, visit the NSPCC website.
