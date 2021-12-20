AN internet provider is set to roll out its new 1Gigabit broadband in Clacton and Frinton.
Lit Fibre said the installation of its 10Gb capable network in Clacton is at an advanced stage and will be available for customers to place orders for service in January.
Work will then begin in January to extend coverage to Frinton.
Residents will be able order full-fibre broadband from a choice of 100Mb, 500Mb or 1Gb packages, starting from £28 a month.
