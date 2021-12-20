VENUES are holding several events in the lead up to Christmas.

Sandy’s Farm, an animal rescue service in Walton, is hosting a carol service at the stables on Thursday, December 23.

A reading will be done by Brother Sebastian and the service will feature an appearance from a guest singer.

Entry is free admission and all donations will go to Sandy’s Farm.

The event is between 4pm and 6pm and will take place at 122 Kirby Road.