VENUES are holding several events in the lead up to Christmas.
Sandy’s Farm, an animal rescue service in Walton, is hosting a carol service at the stables on Thursday, December 23.
A reading will be done by Brother Sebastian and the service will feature an appearance from a guest singer.
Entry is free admission and all donations will go to Sandy’s Farm.
The event is between 4pm and 6pm and will take place at 122 Kirby Road.
