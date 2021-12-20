AS the holidays approach, important organisations will close for a short period.

The Wheelchair loan charity will be closed from Christmas eve until Thursday, December 30 and then will close again until Tuesday, January 4.

If you need to borrow a wheelchair over the Christmas break, contact the Wheelchair Loan Charity by 10am on Thursday, December 23.

Emails and telephone messages will be monitored on a limited basis.

To get in touch, email wheelchairloan@gmail.com or call 01255 201763.