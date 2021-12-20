A HEARTBROKEN family has paid tribute to an "adoring mum" who died following a crash on the A120 near Harwich.

Nicola Frost, 40, from Ramsey, died following a collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Emergency services were called to the road, near Ramsey roundabout, at about 6.45am on Saturday, December 11.

The dedicated health care assistant, who was making her way to work at the time of the incident, sadly died at the scene.

Her family have now issued a statement, paying tribute to the "loving" mum-of-two.

They said: “On the morning of December 11, our darling Nicola was tragically taken from us in a collision on the A120 whilst on her way to work.

“She was a devoted wife to Michael, and a loving, adoring mum to her beloved Richard and Rhianna.

"Nicola was always there whenever anyone needed her and was a loyal and supportive friend to many.

“Nicola was passionate about her work as a healthcare assistant and to those that she lovingly cared for.

“Home was where Nicola’s heart was and her children were her life.

"She was extremely proud of her children’s achievements and they continue to be her greatest legacy.

“She will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and best wishes, but would like their privacy to be respected at this tragic time.”

Scene - emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A120

A 37-year-old man, from Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs following the crash.

He has been released under investigation.

The A120 was closed in both directions, between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout, for nearly eight hours following the incident to allow the emergency services to work and for the police investigation to begin.

Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

Witnesses should call Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number is 308 of December 11.