ONE lucky supermarket shopper has scooped a jam-packed Christmas hamper after being entered into a draw following her purchase of a local newspaper.
Morrisons, in Centenary Way, Clacton, hosted a prize giveaway earlier this month which required customers to buy a copy of the Clacton Gazette.
After doing so they were then eligible to enter into a draw, with the top prize being a bustling hamper filled with festive goodies and treats.
Frequent Morrisons shopper and Gazette reader Mrs Kelly, from Clacton, has now been officially unveiled as the winner of the competition.
After finding out the good news she was presented with her prize by Eve Nash, who is the Morrisons Centenary Way Community Champion.
Eve said: "I love to work closely with the Gazette and thought this was a great idea to help support this.
"I am feeling proud as a Community Champion of our Little Clacton store that they approached me to help donate a Christmas best hamper for a customer of ours to win."
