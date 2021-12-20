SANTA is in for a busy last few days at Clacton Pier before heading off to deliver presents to children in time for Christmas.
The big man, his reindeer, and elves have been providing festive cheer for families at the attraction’s North Pole experience for almost a month.
This year’s grotto and afternoon tea with Santa have pulled in the visitors and have proved a big hit.
Pier director Billy Ball said he is delighted the event has been able to go ahead as planned and praised people for sticking to the latest Covid guidelines.
“After taking advice from Tendring Council it was necessary for us to require facemasks to be worn inside the building and it has not been an issue,” he said.
“We thank families for complying with the rules and it does not seem to have diminished the experience.
“Afternoon tea with Santa has come to an end but the grotto is open right through until late Christmas Eve and there are still a few slots available for anyone who wants to come down to see him.”
The pier will be closed on Christmas Day but reopens on Boxing Day and its Christmas cracker ride deal continues until January 3.
