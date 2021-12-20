BLUEPRINTS for a new extension as part of a major multi-million pound overhaul at Clacton Hospital have been approved by planners.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for the project, has been given the green light by Tendring Council officers to make a number of internal alterations and build a single-storey infill extension.
The extension will be between the Peter Bruff and Martello buildings, parts of which were used for mental health in-patient and out-patient services, but are currently vacant.
It was previously announced the hospital would benefit from an £18million scheme to create an integrated outpatient facility, minor injuries and diagnostics unit following the demolition of vacant wards.
The funding is intended to fix infrastructure issues at the Tower Road site, parts of which are more than 100 years old.
It was also announced that some of the money spent on developing a new clinical service hub.
A spokesman for the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group previously said Clacton Hospital was an “important facility” and one that deserves funding for improvement.
Last month funding was also announced for a new £9million diagnostic centre, designed to be a one-stop-shop for checks, scans and tests, at the hospital.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.