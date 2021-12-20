A HEROIC team of volunteers dedicated in the fight against coronavirus helped administer thousands of vaccinations in a matter of hours.
Community Voluntary Services Tendring partnered up with NHS workers from the St James and St Osyth Surgery at Harwich International Port.
They joined forces to facilitate the accelerated roll-out of coronavirus booster jabs on what was the opening day of the site’s drive-thru vaccine centre.
Within six hours the teams had administered more than 1,700 vaccinations to queues of drivers looking to protect themselves and their loved ones against Covid-19.
A spokesman for St James and St Osyth Surgery said: “What a fantastic effort by the vaccination and volunteer teams at Harwich International Port.
“Thanks to Harwich international Port and Community Voluntary Services Tendring for all your help to make this happen – well done.”
Two further Tendring Primary Care Network Vaccine Drive-Thru events are now planned for tomorrow and Wednesday.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/GeneralPractioner89 or head to sneevaccine.org.uk/location-of-walk-in-clinics.
