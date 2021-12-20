A STRANDED seal which had washed up onto a beach was rescued by experts before being released back into the water.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was called to Frinton beach after a grey seal pup in need of assistance was discovered.
Upon arrival the specialists ensured the area was safe and then checked the health of the adorable-looking water creature.
Due to the volume of dogwalkers using the promenade the team, which was formed in 1988, decided to relocate the seal to the backwaters before letting her go.
Frinton resident Neil Marples, of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: “We have been very lucky in Tendring through the recent storms.
“This is the first pup we’ve been called to, mainly because 85 per cent of our local seals are common seals and born in the summer and able to swim from birth.
“On the north east coast, for example, they have lost more than 200 seal pups which have unable to survive the recent storms.
“If anyone spots a seal on the beach, do not approach it but instead call the British Drivers Marine Life Rescue team on 01825 765546.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment