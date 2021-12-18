A TRAIN operator is urging people to check before they travel amid reductions to its timetable.
Greater Anglia has cut back on its services in response to falling passenger numbers and to ensure it can continue to provide reliable transport throughout the latest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, some services are being removed from the weekday timetable from Monday However, more than 1,200 services - just under 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic timetable – are still running.
Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia’s train service delivery director, said: “Government guidelines asking people to work from home combined with Christmas when fewer people travel has led to a drop in our passenger numbers.
“In addition, we have to plan for our staff being affected by the new omicron variant, especially as we are already starting to see the early signs of its impact.
“We’ve therefore decided to make some revisions to our timetable now, to ensure we can provide a reliable service to our customers over the coming weeks.
“We believe this is better than cancelling trains on the day which is far more inconvenient for our customers – this way they can plan their journeys in advance.”
Full details of the service changes will be published on the Greater Anglia website.
