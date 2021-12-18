LOCKDOWN has not been easy for anyone. But for some it has been harder than others.

Adam Baraka, who is 11, has autism and ADHD and the Covid pandemic aggravated some of his concerns.

But scouting has given him a focus and a lifeline to achievement.

Now, for turning his life around in the face of so many obstacles he has won the personal achievement category of the Tendring Youth Awards.

Hannah Baraka, Adam’s mother, said: “He became a complete germophobe throughout the lockdown period.

“He couldn’t stop washing his hands, I believe the autism took over.

“He took up scouting, pursued his badges and had virtual sleepovers to help him.

“Adam’s scouting badges were a fantastic thing for him to complete.

“Scouting took his mind off lockdown and what was going on in the world.

“School work wasn’t a priority for him because he couldn’t deal with the home setting, he’s always done scouting at home so it worked better.”

Hannah says Adam was in mainstream school until Year 6 and it was quite difficult for him, he could not cope without the ability to read or write.

Adam went to Walton Primary School where Hannah said Emma Dean, his learning support assistant, was a great help to him.

Hannah added: “Mrs Dean was amazing, her and Adam were inseparable, she is like a member of the family.

“Adam now goes to Market Field School, they are able to give him the attention he needs.

“The school works with kids who experience learning difficulties.

“He has been at Market Field for almost a full term, but when wrote a Christmas list, Mrs Dean was at the top of it.”

All of Adam’s friends went on to Tendring Technology College, meaning there has been a social gap to fill and scouting fills this void for him.

1st Frinton and Kirby Scouts consists of Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer sections.

Adam achieved his bronze badge as a Beaver and got his silver badge as a Cub, which won him the personal achievement award.

The silver award was especially difficult, as lockdown prevented Adam from competing challenges like sailing.

Adam was nominated for the Tendring Youth Award by Julie Smith, who is his Akela from the Scouts.

Adam, who lives in Frinton, has now moved up to Scouts and his enthusiasm has not waned.

He is now working towards achieving his gold badge and he aspires to be an Explorer and Scout leader eventually.

Hannah added: “Adam grows heavy attachments and as well as Mrs Dean, he has a great relationship with his sister, Amelia.

“Amelia is nine and they spur each other on in Scouting and in general.

“They help each other, Amelia helps Adam in reading and writing, he can’t do either due to autism.”

Hannah is understandably proud of her son - both his attitude to life and his achievements.

She said: “Adam is a delight to have, whether in scouting or at home.

“He is always cheerful which is lovely, and he has such a positive outlook and that is rare nowadays.”

The Tendring Youth Awards are held annually to recognise the achievements of youngsters living in the district.