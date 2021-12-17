A DRIVER has suffered neck and back injuries following a serious crash in St Osyth.
Emergency services were called to Bypass Road after a car left the road and hit an embankment.
The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, December 15.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information following a collision.
"It was reported silver Kia Ceed left Bypass Road and was in collision with the nearside embankment having taken action to avoid a collision with a black vehicle.
"The driver of the Kia sustained injuries to their neck, back and collar bone.
"We need anyone who saw anything, or has any dash cam or CCTV to contact us."
Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 1136 of December 15.
You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
