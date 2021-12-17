HARWICH Hospital's Urgent Treatment Centre is to shut at weekends due to staffing issues, it has been announced.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said the unit at Fryatt Hospital will close temporarily at weekends with immediate effect.
A spokeswoman for the trust said it was "difficult decision" and it would open the centre at weekends again as soon as possible.
"This is because of staffing issues and to keep everybody safe during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.
"People with minor illnesses and injuries can still drop into Harwich UTC for help and advice.
"Our experienced receptionists will signpost them to other services, such as NHS 111, or arrange a telephone triage appointment with an advanced nurse practitioner based at Clacton UTC.
"Patients who need to be seen in person will be offered a booked appointment at Clacton or Colchester UTC, while those who find travel difficult will be offered free transport.
"ESNEFT is keeping the situation under review and will reopen the centre at weekends as soon as possible.
"The service provided during the week is not affected.
"We would like to thank all of our patients for their patience and support during this time."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.