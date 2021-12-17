A THEATRE is hosting a magical performance to bring in the new year.

The Panto bus company was originally set to perform Cinderella but will now stage Aladdin due to unforeseen circumstances.

Aladdin will be performed at the West Cliff theatre on Thursday, December 30 with the show starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8.50 for children, to book your seats click here.