DEDICATED care home staff were treated to a visit from a special guest who thanked them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Silversprings, in Thorrington, played host to the Deputy of the Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea, Mark Wilby, and his assistants Steve Archer and Charlie Heywood.
The Cinque Ports were originally established by King Edward the Confessor to provide ships for the monarchy, but the ports are used ceremonially.
During the meeting Mr Wilby and his colleagues paid tribute to the home’s workers for their tireless efforts throughout the horrid Covid-19 crisis.
He also presented them with an array of tasty festive treats which will also be distributed among the elderly residents at the facility.
Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “It was an honour to be visited by Deputy Mark Wilby of the Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea.
“The last two years have been challenging, but it really has highlighted the dedication, kindness and hard-work of our fantastic Silversprings team.
“They continue to work tirelessly to deliver the highest quality of care to residents.
“To have this recognised by local people and organisations is wonderful, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to Mark, Steve and Charlie for stopping by to wish us well.”
