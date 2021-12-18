A CHRISTMAS spoilsport hellbent on ruining the festive season visited a school before Santa Claus managed to save the day.
Students and staff at St Philomena’s School, in Frinton, were ambushed by the Grinch on the final day of term as he tried to sabotage their holiday season.
Thankfully Kris Kringle was on hand to save the day and restore the magic, ensuring all of the children were able to embark on their break in high spirits.
St Philomena’s nativity performance, A Miracle in Town, set the tone of the month and saw parents and carers visit the school to watch the moving production.
The performing pupils then got to enjoy a shown themselves when they headed to the Princes Theatre, in Clacton, to watch pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk.
Philippa Mathews, headteacher, said: “It has been wonderful to get back to some level of normality this term.
“Inviting parents back into school so they can share in the achievements and performances of the pupils has been important to us all."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.