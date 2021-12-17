A NURSE has taken over a village pub so her beloved dad can take a trip down memory lane and once again enjoy a tipple in his favourite watering hole.

Cheryl Mallion, 44, recently moved to Jaywick from Halifax in order to be closer to her 74-year-old father Ron, who loves a Fosters, and her brothers and sisters.

While she was looking for work in the area, the Never Say Die pub, in Broadway, shut down for the second time in just over a year and soon became available.

After hearing of the closure, Cheryl, who admits to never having managed a pub in the past, thought it would be a nice idea to become the new landlady.

“I have done it for my dad really and he is getting older now so I need to be closer to him,” added Cheryl.

“He drank in the Never Say Die for years and we have lots of memories in here, so when it closed it seemed a shame.

“My only experience of working in a pub has been pulling a pint while at university when I worked in a bar, so it has been a challenge, but so worth it.”

Prior to Cheryl, the Never Say Die was run by Jayne Nash, alongside her team at the Jaywick Sands Revival group, but it soon fell victim to impacts of coronavirus.

Before being acquired by the long-time customer, Jayne’s predecessor publicans also vacated the site after struggling to stay afloat during the first national lockdown.

Cheryl says she is aware of the venues somewhat problematic past but is determined to turn its fortunes around and make it a thriving hub once more.

Cheryl said: “I am aware of how many times people have tried to run it, but it has been in the wrong hands I reckon, so I am hoping to stick around a little longer.

“It’s been running amazingly and I want to make it a success and start selling food and get the function room open – I’m bringing a bit of northern class to Jaywick.”