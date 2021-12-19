A MAJOR effort is underway to provide around 300 Christmas meals to homes in the Clacton area this festive season.

Community organisations, churches and businesses have worked together to ensure that vulnerable residents – many of whom will be spending the festive period alone - are looked after.

Each will have a meal delivered to them on Christmas Day, along with a bag of goodies to enjoy.

Before Covid, the initiative was run from Clacton County High School with people transported to the site to make the most of the meal and entertainment.

But last year the annual event could not be staged due to the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings.

Meals were successfully taken out to homes, and it was decided to continue the effort again this year.

Mark Stephenson, one of the organisers, said the main aim is to make sure no one that needs the support misses out.

“Many things have had to change because of Covid, and it is hoped that the Christmas meals will return to CCHS next winter,” he said.

“However, it is important that we do what we can this year to support vulnerable and lonely households.

“This is a real community effort and so many have pulled together to make this happen for which we are truly grateful.”

Those involved include Clacton Lions, Clacton Rotary Club, St John’s Church, St James Church, Clacton Veterans Business Club and Clacton Pier.

Mr Stephenson said that some have provided funding, some have provided their time, and some have helped with both.

Billy Ball, director of Clacton Pier, said: “We are proud to support our local community, and this really hit a cord with us.

“It is the first time we have been asked to join this effort and hope it will bring some festive cheer to those who need it.”

Mr Stephenson added that the meals will be delivered between 10am and 12noon on Christmas Day and will need heating.

Anyone who wants to be considered for the list of recipients or who wants to put someone forward should contact Mr Stephenson on 07775 537722.