COUNCIL taxpayers are set to stump up an extra £5 to Tendring Council next year.

The council's portion of the bill is likely to increase to £182.64 for an average Band D property in 2021/22.

The figure is in addition to the levies set by county council and police and fire commissioner.

The outline budget was approved by senior councillors and will be examined by an overview and scrutiny committee, before the final proposals go before the full council in February.

Carlo Guglielmi (inset), cabinet member for finance, said the budget was line with the council’s ten-year financial plan, which is in its sixth year.

“Because of our long-term and sensible approach to the council’s finances over the past six years we remain in a steady position, even with the rocky couple of years we have all had due to Covid-19,” he said.

“To still be on track six years into our ten-year financial plan, despite all of these challenges, is testament to the approach we adopted then and to all the officers and councillors who recognise the importance of living within our means.

“As the report recognises we face some cost pressures, but by cutting our cloth accordingly and prudent use of reserves these are challenges we can meet head-on.”

The council said the increase will help it to balance the books in line with Government’s intention to phase out grant funding for local authorities, although it is expected that some grant money will be given to councils this year.

Labour opposition councillor Ivan Henderson questioned why the council was asking for more money from hard-up residents when it had at least £4million in reserves.

He said: "It's not good enough for the council to put more pressure on council taxpayers.

"In the last six years it comes to about a £400 increase for residents - more than 23 per cent.

"That's on top of falling wages, higher energy bills, higher cost of living and possibly mortgage increases.

"This is going to make a big squeeze on residents at at a time when council still looking to save money - residents are paying more for less."