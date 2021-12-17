A medical centre is providing vaccinations for those who would like to receive their booster jabs.

Walton medical centre is holding a Pfizer Covid booster jab clinic for registered patients only.

The service is taking place on Tuesday, December 21 between 1pm and 7.30pm.

Those eligible include anyone over 18 years old with a minimum of three months since their second vaccine dose.

Anyone who has tested positive for Covid needs to wait six to eight weeks after recovery before having a booster shot.

This is an appointment only clinic, to book your slot call 01255 674373.