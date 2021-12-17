A BIDDING war erupted at an auction for a three-storey home opposite Harwich’s historic Redoubt Fort.
The end terrace house in Main Road was offered on the instructions of Tendring Council with a guide price of £110,000 to £120,000.
Competitive bidding drove the sale more than £60,000 above the lower guide price, with it eventually going under the gavel for £172,000.
It was among 127 lots in the final auction of the year held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Our bidders could see that this property offers versatile accommodation arranged over three levels.
“We had considered that it may offer potential for separation into two units, or alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.
“Although we are unaware of the purchaser’s intentions, we will be fascinated to learn of this house’s future.”
Clive Emson’s will hold eight auctions next year with the first on February 9. The closing date for lot entries is January 9.
For more information, go to cliveemson.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.