CHILD & Provide is hosting a number of exciting sessions for children to enjoy in the week leading up to Christmas.
These free sessions will allow children to express their creativity, work on their health and fitness and learn basic life skills.
The Child and Provide holiday clubs are designed for children of all abilities and every child will get the chance to their build confidence and self esteem,
Sessions are taking place at St Charles Hall between Monday, December 20 and Thursday, December 23.
To book your free ticket, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.