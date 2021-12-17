CHILD & Provide is hosting a number of exciting sessions for children to enjoy in the week leading up to Christmas.

These free sessions will allow children to express their creativity, work on their health and fitness and learn basic life skills.

The Child and Provide holiday clubs are designed for children of all abilities and every child will get the chance to their build confidence and self esteem,

Sessions are taking place at St Charles Hall between Monday, December 20 and Thursday, December 23.

To book your free ticket, click here.