A COUNCILLOR has lambasted plans for hundreds of homes overlooking the “beautiful” Walton backwaters as "bog standard".

Burghes Estate has been given the go ahead for its detailed plans for 210 homes at Turpins Farm, in Elm Tree Avenue, Kirby Cross.

It was previously granted outline permission to build on the agricultural site in 2017, along with a new access from Elm Tree Avenue, children’s play areas and a 30-space drop off and parking facility for the neighbouring Hamford Primary School.

But Frinton councillor Nick Turner has criticised the planned two-storey homes as not being prestigious enough for the location.

“It is the design that is the problem,” he said.

“This site lies on a coastal slope, which is protected from development, but without a Local Plan in place in 2016 we could not refuse outline planning permission.

“It has wonderful views across our renowned Hamford backwaters, which are everything bar a national park because it is too small.

“It is a wonderful site, but the detailed plans would fit on any brownfield location in any town, anywhere.

“This is a virgin site with stunning views - it deserves stunning architecture.

“What has been put forward is bog standard.”

Frinton and Walton Town Council also objected to the plans as being “an obscene application on a beautiful site” that “lacks imagination and quality of design”.

Sam Caslin, planning manager at Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We acquired this site at the start of this year – the principle of development had already been established.

“However, the previous owner had also submitted a reserved matters application.

“At the time of us acquiring the site, the application remained undetermined and we understood there were concerns about the layout they were proposing.

“But with support from council officers, Taylor Wimpey has been able to provide an improved layout, using our own house types that delivers fully on the aspiration of the outline consent.”

He added that all properties would be built to a high standard and will be energy efficient.

The plans were approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee by four votes to zero with three abstentions.